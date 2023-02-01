Bill Gates Was Addicted To Seeing Jeffrey Epstein - Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Why don't we keep ticking Bill Gates seriously. He's very rich. Of course. That's not a reason to treat him as a serious person, and we should stop." - Tucker Carlson
Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe
Follow Red Voice Media on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redvoicenews
Stop Spending Money With Companies That Hate You, Make The Spending Switch - https://spendingswitch.com
GOLD - Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://redvoicemedia.net/rvmgold
The Wellness Company - Get Liberated From Big Pharma! Make The Switch Today With Dr. McCullough & Dr. Risch https://redvoicemedia.net/twc
Chemical Free Body - Reduce stress, remove toxins and reintroduce nature to get back to our natural evolutionary path - (Use code RVM to get an extra 5% off) https://redvoicemedia.net/chemicalfree
Apparel - Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
Z-Stack - Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
RVM Livestream Schedule for https://redvoicemedia.com/live :
Reality Rants with Jason Bermas 8AM EST Mon-Fri
I’m Fired Up with Chad Caton 10AM EST Mon and Wed
Foreign and Domestic 11AM EST Saturday
Drew Berquist 4PM EST Mon-Thur
RVM Roundup 6PM EST Mon-Thur
Pete Santilli 7PM EST Mon-Fri