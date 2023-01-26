Was Obama Care Set Up To Traffic Children?

"Child trafficking legal advocate David Straight said that about 86 percent of children trafficked in the United States are trafficked through Child Protective Services (CPS).

Straight has litigated in over 2,000 court rooms across the country and returned more than 3,000 children to their parents.

He said he receives 35 to 100 phone calls every day from heartbroken mothers and fathers asking, “‘David, can you help me get my kids back?’

“Just in our court system alone I have brought back more than 3,000 children —through our courts,” said Straight, a father who has raised ten children —two of whom are adopted— and has 15 grandchildren.

Straight partly explained how the estimated $30 billion a year child trafficking industry works.

“So a young lady can go into her gynecologist for the first time. She can be told she’s pregnant. He puts in a five digit code. He doesn’t think nothing of it,“ he said.

Straight noted about eight million children go missing a year worldwide, and 800,000 children go missing annually in the United States.

“Fifty children a month in Arizona go missing, out of the system every month,” he said about two years ago to the Scottsdale Resort audience. “That means CPS can’t even find them. They don’t know where [they’re located].”

Straight said he met with, taught and educated President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and then-Attorney General William Barr about this topic.

“April 22 of this year [2020] William Barr had me teach a group of young attorneys at the Department of Justice,” he said. “I don’t have a law degree. I studied the law for 35 years, and I don’t have a law degree, I would never be a member of that organization, absolute not.

“Ninety percent of trafficking comes from the Bar Association,” he said. “That’s right. I know, I’m going to —I’m going to mess with your mind here, and I’m going to piss you off for a reason, okay?”

Click/touch on this <https://youtu.be/uwivSaQMuxk> YouTube video to view child trafficking legal advocate David Straight’s lecture.

Sen. Schaefer was purportedly killed by her husband Bruce Schaefer with a single gunshot wound to her back.

The couple, whose bodies were found in their home on March 26, 2010, had been married for 52 years. After shooting his wife he supposedly killed himself with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Sen. Schaefer tried to expose the pedophilia link of CPS. Before Sen. Schaefer’s death she published and promoted the report, “The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services.”

In that report Schaefer made several recommendations, including auditing Georgia’s Department of Family and Children's Services (DFCS) for fraud and corruption, ending financial incentives that separate families, and mandating a jury trial where every piece of evidence is presented before removing a child from his or her parents.

Under the final remarks of her 11-page report Schaefer cited Proverbs 31:8-9. “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and the needy.” (NIV).

Tragically, Schaefer was killed before seeing that her reforms were implemented at Georgia’s DFCS…"

Help Keep Me Online

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



