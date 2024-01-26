Create New Account
Christian Forgiveness! Freedomain Livestream
Stefan Molyneux
9 January 2024 Tuesday Night Livestream


"What's your thoughts about Christian obsession with forgiveness? I'm a Christian myself and I do struggle with this concept. Having an adverse childhood experience score of 9, I've experienced real evil and forgiveness feels wrong. Christians that I know say that forgiveness is strength, but I think to myself, if I was the devil, wouldn't I want to convince everyone to focus on forgiveness instead of fighting evil? Something is not connecting for me, and I would love to hear your opinion."


