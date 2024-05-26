Political parties are corporations.

John Harris around 2010 showed how the current government Labour, in that time and the opposition the Conservative party were registered on the massive Dun and Bradstreet Corporation which businesses, corporations that trade use. Why are political parties registered as corporations ? Because its a sham. its happening today. They are in for p and its not people but profit. Same in the rest of the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.