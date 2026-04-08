Uncle Majid thank you, I love you so much - 'the little revolutionary girl' that asked for a pink missile to send to Israel

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"Uncle Majid thank you, I love you so much"
The now-famous revolutionary girl thanks IRGC Aerospace Commander Gen. Mousavi for fulfilling her request to pound Tel Aviv with a pink missile!
(Cynthia... hope it was sent to Israel before the ceasefire. ... for her wish of course. ; )
If you missed it... Here is the first video, when she requested it and it was painted pink quickly.
They wrote on the missile: "In response to the request of a little revolutionary girl"
https://www.brighteon.com/e94084e3-0074-4eef-afaf-bc7b8cff035d