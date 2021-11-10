Miles Guo’s GETTR: The internal fights in the CCP are getting fierce during the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee; the truth about the COVID vaccines is the biggest gift by NFSC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/9/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The internal fights in the CCP are getting fierce during the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee; the truth about the COVID vaccines is the biggest gift brought to the world by the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China