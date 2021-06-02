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Finally! A Shite Time Special
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31 views • June 02, 2021
Leptagon, Shite Time, May 31, 2021
Ivor Allowed on to Mainstream Media - Finally! A Shite Time Special :-)
The legend that is Leptagon got me onto mainstream media – to share some hard-hitting viral facts! I must say, I had a blast rolling out the reality – not sure they enjoyed it too much though!
https://twitter.com/leptagon2
https://thefatemperor.com/ep120-ivor-allowed-on-to-mainstream-media-finally-a-shite-time-special/
Ivor Allowed on to Mainstream Media - Finally! A Shite Time Special :-)
The legend that is Leptagon got me onto mainstream media – to share some hard-hitting viral facts! I must say, I had a blast rolling out the reality – not sure they enjoyed it too much though!
https://twitter.com/leptagon2
https://thefatemperor.com/ep120-ivor-allowed-on-to-mainstream-media-finally-a-shite-time-special/
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