John Ikerd Keynote 2020

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Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Economics, John Ikerd first spoke about a better future for farming at the 1999 MOSES Conference. Here, he returns to the stage to urge everyone to push for an economically just system of farming.
Transcripts of John's speeches in both 2020 and 1999 are online here:
https://mosesorganic.org/conference/k...