9/11 Planes Were Not Hijacked

We Have The Evidence

* Just about everything we’ve been told about the 9/11 attacks has been a lie.

* One of the biggest lies is that a group of Muslims with almost no flying experience somehow hijacked 4 airliners — and flew two of them into the twin towers, one into the Pentagon, and one into a field in western PA.

* We now know that didn’t happen.





Redacted News (9 September 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5eae1p-proof-these-planes-were-not-hijacked-on-911-we-have-the-evidence-redacted-w.html

https://youtu.be/hHPL-cFvMUs