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Grief and Sorrow 2
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31 views • November 21, 2021
We can't deny it, we can't ignore it, we can't go around it. We must go through it with all it's ugly faces and non-stop snot, with all it's thoughts of loss and despair, and all the whys and what ifs. One step at a time.
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