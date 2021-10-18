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White House Pays Child Actors To Endure Fake Meeting with Kamala Harris
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100 views • October 18, 2021
The fake, most unlikable female politician on the planet, had taxpayers pay for child actors to endure a shoot with her where she effusively opined about space in the most overtop way.
What are the Democrats thinking. The only way that she changed her position is via affirmative action, #Kamala Harris is the most unlikable and VP in history.
#Politics #fake
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What are the Democrats thinking. The only way that she changed her position is via affirmative action, #Kamala Harris is the most unlikable and VP in history.
#Politics #fake
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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