Video and description below posted yesterday, 9th Nov.

In many towns affected by the floods in Valencia, thousands of volunteers from all around the country have been helping for 12 days to clean the streets and homes.

In some towns the water reached more than 3 meters high. There are more than 220 dead, many people argue the official number of victims and claim government is hiding a much higher figure.

For the first 3 days of the disaster the people received no help from the authorities, even today there are many neighbourhoods that rescue teams have not reached.

Cleaning, food, water, medicines, everything is being provided by ordinary citizens and not emergency agencies.