This Man Was Going to Be Murdered! NS! -SHARE-Be Careful!

This man is lucky he woke! I know two people who have been killed in this same manor in last 6-8 months. NS!

Their families in one case are OKAY with it and in the other case are fighting to find someone to help.

I sent the latter people to - Liberty council LLC but now g00gle has hijacked their url. TRY IT!!

Lc.org.. takes straight to g00gle search. FKN criminals! Their Number works still (407) 875-1776 if you know any who need help.



This is truly as SICK as it is now. Be careful. Please!

If you have a platform with a LARGE audience, HELP this guy speak.