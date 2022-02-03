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This Man Was Going to Be Murdered! NS! -SHARE-Be Careful!
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121 views • February 03, 2022
This man is lucky he woke! I know two people who have been killed in this same manor in last 6-8 months. NS!
Their families in one case are OKAY with it and in the other case are fighting to find someone to help.
I sent the latter people to - Liberty council LLC but now g00gle has hijacked their url. TRY IT!!
Lc.org.. takes straight to g00gle search. FKN criminals! Their Number works still (407) 875-1776 if you know any who need help.
This is truly as SICK as it is now. Be careful. Please!
If you have a platform with a LARGE audience, HELP this guy speak.
Their families in one case are OKAY with it and in the other case are fighting to find someone to help.
I sent the latter people to - Liberty council LLC but now g00gle has hijacked their url. TRY IT!!
Lc.org.. takes straight to g00gle search. FKN criminals! Their Number works still (407) 875-1776 if you know any who need help.
This is truly as SICK as it is now. Be careful. Please!
If you have a platform with a LARGE audience, HELP this guy speak.
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