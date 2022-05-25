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Freedom of Speech? Forget it - This is Information Warfare! YouTube CEO Satanist Susan Wojcicki!
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3 views • May 25, 2022
[24.05.2022] Look Who Is at the World Eco Forum Admitting to Burying Non 'Credible' Voices!
"Freedom of speech[2] is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction by the government. The right to freedom of expression has been recognised as a human right in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights law by the United Nations. Many countries have constitutional law that protects free speech. Terms like free speech, freedom of speech, and freedom of expression are used interchangeably in political discourse. However, in a legal sense, the freedom of expression includes any activity of seeking, receiving, and imparting information or ideas, regardless of the medium used."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_speech
YouTube CEO Satanist Susan Wojcicki weighs in on misinformation at Davos
https://fortune.com/2022/05/24/youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-world-economic-forum-davos/
Susan Wojcicki - CEO of YouTube:
Susan Wojcicki - YouTube
CEO of YouTube and creating videos about YouTube :)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg7fzx4PEk96-7Ec2Ol2dJA
https://youtube.fandom.com/wiki/Susan_Wojcicki
https://twitter.com/SusanWojcicki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Wojcicki
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Susan+Wojcicki&;t=h_&ia=web
5,418 Views may 24, 2022
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
134K subscribers
https://youtu.be/58nCtYEoemE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
"Freedom of speech[2] is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction by the government. The right to freedom of expression has been recognised as a human right in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights law by the United Nations. Many countries have constitutional law that protects free speech. Terms like free speech, freedom of speech, and freedom of expression are used interchangeably in political discourse. However, in a legal sense, the freedom of expression includes any activity of seeking, receiving, and imparting information or ideas, regardless of the medium used."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_speech
YouTube CEO Satanist Susan Wojcicki weighs in on misinformation at Davos
https://fortune.com/2022/05/24/youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-world-economic-forum-davos/
Susan Wojcicki - CEO of YouTube:
Susan Wojcicki - YouTube
CEO of YouTube and creating videos about YouTube :)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg7fzx4PEk96-7Ec2Ol2dJA
https://youtube.fandom.com/wiki/Susan_Wojcicki
https://twitter.com/SusanWojcicki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Wojcicki
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Susan+Wojcicki&;t=h_&ia=web
5,418 Views may 24, 2022
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
134K subscribers
https://youtu.be/58nCtYEoemE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
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