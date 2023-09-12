Who spent 9/11 marching into a war zone of fire & ashes with an army of his own men to save Americans.

Create New Account
Joe Biden spent 9/11 hiding in a bunker.


Kamala Harris spent it with her boyfriend Montel Williams.


Donald Trump spent 9/11 marching into a war zone of fire & ashes with an army of his own men to save Americans.


The Man in the Arena

