FBI To Americans: 'Report On Your Families!'

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Over the weekend the FBI Tweeted that Americans should observe their own family members for possible "extremism" and report them to the FBI if they find any. Haven't we seen this movie before in East Germany? Also - Washington is spending millions to create a new database of the "insurrectionists" from January 6th. Is this justice, or political persecution? These stories and more in today's Liberty Report...
Get your tickets for the Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference, "The War on Us!" - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-war-on-us-tickets-161168263615