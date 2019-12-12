© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Certified Aromatherapy Specialist - Trinity School of Natural Health
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • December 12, 2019
This program builds a solid foundation for clinical aromatherapy use. You will understand the chemistry and synergy of essential oils and how to safely and effectively use them with yourself, your family or your clients for body, mind and spiritual balancing.
Keywords
natural healtharomatherapyflower essencenatural health educationholistic health educationtrinity schoolonline educationaromatherapy specialistaromatherapy coursearomatherapy educationaromatherapy programaromatherapy schoolcertified aromatherapistessential oils programessential oils educationessential oils certification
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.