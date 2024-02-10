Create New Account
Rep. James Comer: Media won't like Biden's 'Interview from Hell' | Eric Bolling
GalacticStorm
Newsmax  |  House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer:  Media won't like Biden's 'interview from Hell' | Eric Bolling The Balance. 'INTERVIEW FROM HELL': After Biden's breakdown of a presser following the special counsel report on his own classified docs, Rep. James Comer reveals what House Republicans are demanding next in their investigation into the president.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


