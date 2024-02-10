Rep. James Comer: Media won't like Biden's 'Interview from Hell' | Eric Bolling

Newsmax | House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer: Media won't like Biden's 'interview from Hell' | Eric Bolling The Balance. 'INTERVIEW FROM HELL': After Biden's breakdown of a presser following the special counsel report on his own classified docs, Rep. James Comer reveals what House Republicans are demanding next in their investigation into the president.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.