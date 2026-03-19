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InfoWars - part-1 - Former Navy SEAL & Military Expert, Matt Bracken, Gives A Brief History Of Iran & The Context & Conflicts That Led To The Current War - 3-18-2026
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KEY HISTORY: "Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Died Repelling What They See As An American-Backed Invasion Of Their Country- Which Included The Use Of Poison Gas- And This War Went From 1980-1988!" Former Navy SEAL & Military Expert- Matt Bracken- Gives A Brief History Of Iran & The Context/Conflicts That Led To The Current War "This Is What They're Taught In Their Schools: America Overthrew Their Elected Government In 1953, Sponsored The Invasion In 1980 That Killed Half A Million Iranians, And Once Again, We Have To Repel The Americans!" https://x.com/Matt_Bracken48


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