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Alex Jones Says He's 'Sick' of Donald Trump and Wishes He Never Met Him
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181 views • December 30, 2021
"I'm so sick of f***ing Donald Trump, man," he said. "God, I'm f***ing sick of him. And I'm not doing this because, like, I'm kissing his f***ing ass, you know. It's, like, I'm sick of it."
https://www.newsweek.com/video-shows-alex-jones-saying-hes-sick-donald-trump-wishes-he-never-met-him-1573310
https://www.newsweek.com/video-shows-alex-jones-saying-hes-sick-donald-trump-wishes-he-never-met-him-1573310
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