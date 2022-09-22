Dr. Mike Yeadon On Why Severe Global Pandemics Are NOT Even Possible

Dr. Mike Yeadon, the former VP of Pfizer, makes a solid case that the COVID global pandemic was in fact a global plandemic and had nothing to do with protecting public health. He also explains why COVID "vaccines" could never have worked and that the globalist elites pushing them knew it.
The video Mike Yeadon suggests everyone watch: "Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era?": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3WUv5SV5Hg
(Sept 22, 2022) Full 30 minute interview by Gareth Icke: https://banned.video/watch?id=632c6c3d7a47da09e9cd2335
