Nick Fuentes Exposes CIA Tucker Carlso

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comment on the recent controversy with Tucker Carlson, Candice Owens, and Nick Fuentes that has Nick blowing up all over social media.
Keep this channel on the air, GO:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
1104. Nick Fuentes Exposes CIA Tucker Carlson (8-12-25)