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The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 8 - Trailer (by Damon T. Berry)
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105 views • February 11, 2021
In this final invitation the knowledge of the all is revealed and with it the greatest questions ever asked by mankind. Who Built the Pyramids, Why Are There Crop Circles, What are the Nazca Lines and what They Mean? And the terrible knowledge of the Voynich Manuscript and what it means to each and every one of us. It is a story like no other and there is nothing more powerful than these. On September 1st...everything ends. See the final Episode Only On Amazon Prime.
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