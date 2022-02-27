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The Picture that is Painted ~But Not Investigated~
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81 views • February 27, 2022
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Covering Up Bio-Weapons Labs Next to My Boarder...
if I Were Putin... That would Piss Me Off.
Putin's Missile Strikes were Surgical...
With Targeted Intent... NOT Just Killing without Thought.
We Must Remember Putin is a Communist...
NOT a Global Elitist!
Hell... He Kicked George Soros Out of Russia Long Ago...
And I Think That's Pretty Damn Sweet!
Covering Up Bio-Weapons Labs Next to My Boarder...
if I Were Putin... That would Piss Me Off.
Putin's Missile Strikes were Surgical...
With Targeted Intent... NOT Just Killing without Thought.
We Must Remember Putin is a Communist...
NOT a Global Elitist!
Hell... He Kicked George Soros Out of Russia Long Ago...
And I Think That's Pretty Damn Sweet!
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