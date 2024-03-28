Sideshow Bob Ramps Up His Bid For Governor With Lies About His Public Safety Record

Side show Bob Ferguson is ramping app his bid for WA governor by making a lot of empty claims on his stance of public safety, and the way he supposedly backs law enforcement. Listen in to hear what he has to say and for my take on it on today's episode. Thanks for listening please like, share and subscribe!
#leftcoastnews #bobferguson #sideshowbob #waag #waattorneygeneral #wagovernor #wacrime #seattlenews #olympianews #conservativenews #conservativeviews #conservativepodcast #conservativeopinion #conservativevalues #prep #prepper #preppernews #shtf #shtfnews #election2024
