https://gnews.org/articles/t53495454
10/12/2022 Real America’s Voice News: The People’s Republic of China has become a zero-covid hell. The reason is that Chinese authorities are under immense pressure to ensure that nothing disrupts the party congress which starts October 16. So they put a large number of regions and cities under lockdowns, mass testing, mass quarantines, disrupting life for millions of people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.