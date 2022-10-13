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https://gnews.org/articles/t53495454
10/12/2022 Real America’s Voice News: The People’s Republic of China has become a zero-covid hell. The reason is that Chinese authorities are under immense pressure to ensure that nothing disrupts the party congress which starts October 16. So they put a large number of regions and cities under lockdowns, mass testing, mass quarantines, disrupting life for millions of people.