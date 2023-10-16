Create New Account
The Process and Blessing of Becoming an Organ and Tissue Donor - Marion Shuck
Counter Culture Mom
For some people, the greatest gift they’ve ever received is the gift of an organ transplant. Marion Shuck, the Vice President of Relations at Gift of Hope, helps secure organ and tissue donations for those who need life-saving help. Marion lost her husband suddenly several years ago, but she was so thankful he was an organ donor. Marion shares his life-giving organ donation story and how impactful it has been. You can sign up to be a donor at any age, and shockingly, more than 100,000 people are still on the waiting list in the U.S. for an organ transplant! Marion advises people to have their wishes about organ donation made clear before their passing. You don’t want your family members to make that decision for you during a time of crisis. 



TAKEAWAYS


Countless people can be saved and impacted by someone’s life-giving organ and tissue donations


Register to be an organ donor at the DMV with a driver’s license renewal or registration


Legal next-of-kin can also make the decision for their dying loved ones if their wishes have not been made explicit beforehand


You can host a donor registration drive in your community and encourage people to sign up to become an organ donor



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Organ Donation Network Video: https://bit.ly/3ER2QkP

Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Donation Testimony: https://bit.ly/3rserDW


🔗 CONNECT WITH GIFT OF HOPE

Website: https://www.giftofhope.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/giftofhope.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giftofhope_/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gift-of-hope/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/donatelifeillinois


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


