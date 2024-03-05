Create New Account
Views from a Cruise Through Banderistan - road of death
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Views from Banderistan

The road of death, on which almost a dozen armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were demilitarized. English "Mastiffs", "MaxxPro", "Cossacks" - for every taste.

Don't complain about your commute this Monday. 

