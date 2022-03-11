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Admission of Guilt Ignored by US State Run Media
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32 views • March 11, 2022
"Mar 10, 2022 - Glenn Greenwald discusses Victoria Nuland's confession before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program."
"Glenn Greenwald on Nuland's Testimony About Biological Facilities In Ukraine"
https://youtu.be/qID9_5mUwWU
"Glenn Greenwald on Nuland's Testimony About Biological Facilities In Ukraine"
https://youtu.be/qID9_5mUwWU
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