The Book of Daniel - Chapter 3a

Daniel 3 as a prophetic End-Times Picture of the Beast of Revelation 13
Jesus Christ as the Image of God vs. Antichrist as the Image of Satan
The Noahide Laws (Antichrist's future decree)
Trusting God Through the Fire
Christophanies in the Old Testament
