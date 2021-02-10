TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 10, 2021 (MIRROR)

Feb 10, 2021Courtesy of TruNewsA New York City man, in his 70s, dies within minutes of getting the Covid vaccine. A second “New York Times” article quotes doctors who say the mRNA technology used in COVID vaccines may cause “immune thrombocytopenia.” ITP is a condition that develops when the immune system attacks blood platelets. Dr. Jerry L. Spivak is an expert on blood disorders at Johns Hopkins University, he said it was a “medical certainty.”The Pfizer vaccine led to Dr. Gregory Michael’s death, the 56-year-old who died on January 3rd of a brain hemorrhage. Dr. Simone Gold says, "We have groups of physicians, scientists, government bureaucrat agencies lying to the American people about Covid and the vaccines.A hydroxychloroquine doctor wants Joe Biden to apologize after the media admits HCQ works. David Knight says, "This is not a pandemic or you would see more people dying; They want to take away your freedom.’On "Corona Crazy,’ putting an end to corona coverage Russian style!