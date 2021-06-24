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UK Police Officer Files Criminal Evidence Against the Government for The Covid Scam
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72 views • June 24, 2021
Recorded June 20, 2021
Must see : (SHARE FAR & WIDE)
MARK SEXTON - Police officer speaks out and files damning evidence against the UK Government for crimes against humanity.
Will the Police department follow through and begin proceedings against the government ??
Watch and share this info, it will save lives!!
Must see : (SHARE FAR & WIDE)
MARK SEXTON - Police officer speaks out and files damning evidence against the UK Government for crimes against humanity.
Will the Police department follow through and begin proceedings against the government ??
Watch and share this info, it will save lives!!
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