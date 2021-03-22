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The Reality of Race
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65 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, explains the biological basis of race.
First posted to YouTube on January 26, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Sources:
Weiss, Rick, and Justin Gillis. "Teams Finish Mapping Human DNA." Washington Post 27 June 2000: A1. Print.
Edwards, A.W.F. "Human Genetic Diversity: Lewontin's Fallacy." BioEssays 25.8 (2003): 798-801. Web. http://www.goodrumj.com/Edwards.pdf.
Lewontin, Richard C. "The Apportionment of Human Diversity." Evolutionary Biology 6 (1972): 391-98. Print.
Risch, Niel J. et al. "Genetic Structure, Self-Identified Race/Ethnicity, and Confounding in Case-Control Association Studies." American Journal of Human Genetics 76.2 (2005): 268-75. Web. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic...
Ousley, Stephen D. "Understanding Race and Human Variation: Why Forensic Anthropologists Are Good at Identifying Race." American Journal of Physical Anthropology 139 (2009): 68-76. Web.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10....
Sauer, Norman J. "Forensic Anthropology and the Concept of Race: If Races Don't Exist, Why Are Forensic Anthropologists So Good at Identifying Them?" Social Science Medicine 34.2 (1992): 107-11. Print.
Norton, Cherry. "Hidden Black Ancestry Linked to Rise in Sickle Cell Blood Disorder." Independent. 23 Oct. 1999. Web. http://www.independent.co.uk/life-sty.......
Motulsky, Arno G. "Frequency of Sickling Disorders in U.S. Blacks." New England Journal of Medicine 288 (1973): 31-33. Print.
"Hemochromatosis." PubMed Health. 12 Apr. 2010. Web.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhea....
Parker, Heidi G et al. "Genetic Structure of the Purebred Domestic Dog." Science 304 (2004): 1160-164. Print.
"Race: Are We So Different?" Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History. Web. http://www.mnh.si.edu/exhibits/race/.
First posted to YouTube on January 26, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Sources:
Weiss, Rick, and Justin Gillis. "Teams Finish Mapping Human DNA." Washington Post 27 June 2000: A1. Print.
Edwards, A.W.F. "Human Genetic Diversity: Lewontin's Fallacy." BioEssays 25.8 (2003): 798-801. Web. http://www.goodrumj.com/Edwards.pdf.
Lewontin, Richard C. "The Apportionment of Human Diversity." Evolutionary Biology 6 (1972): 391-98. Print.
Risch, Niel J. et al. "Genetic Structure, Self-Identified Race/Ethnicity, and Confounding in Case-Control Association Studies." American Journal of Human Genetics 76.2 (2005): 268-75. Web. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic...
Ousley, Stephen D. "Understanding Race and Human Variation: Why Forensic Anthropologists Are Good at Identifying Race." American Journal of Physical Anthropology 139 (2009): 68-76. Web.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10....
Sauer, Norman J. "Forensic Anthropology and the Concept of Race: If Races Don't Exist, Why Are Forensic Anthropologists So Good at Identifying Them?" Social Science Medicine 34.2 (1992): 107-11. Print.
Norton, Cherry. "Hidden Black Ancestry Linked to Rise in Sickle Cell Blood Disorder." Independent. 23 Oct. 1999. Web. http://www.independent.co.uk/life-sty.......
Motulsky, Arno G. "Frequency of Sickling Disorders in U.S. Blacks." New England Journal of Medicine 288 (1973): 31-33. Print.
"Hemochromatosis." PubMed Health. 12 Apr. 2010. Web.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhea....
Parker, Heidi G et al. "Genetic Structure of the Purebred Domestic Dog." Science 304 (2004): 1160-164. Print.
"Race: Are We So Different?" Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History. Web. http://www.mnh.si.edu/exhibits/race/.
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