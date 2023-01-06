Dr Cole and Dr Malone Exposing the Vaccine Genocide - Natural Immunity is 27 Times Better!

EXCERPT:

Dr Ryan Cole: Well Anthony Fauci told our government 'Don't Do Autopsies on COVID Patients"

You cannot find that for which you do not look.

I have a post-vaccine 9year old on my desk. Dead. I don't want to see one more child post-vaccine ever on my desk.

Are the autopsies starting to happen? You bet they are, finally, because people are saying "well why wouldn't we do them?"

I also have a healthy 22yo wrestler after his 3rd shot is now also coming to be on my desk so I can determine the cause of death there.

We were told "Don't do autopsies, don't look", and that's what your government is giving you for data. Don't look, don't ask, don't tell.

"Everything is safe and effective, go jab the children with a shot that doesn't work, for a virus that isn't here anymore, for a virus that most of them have already recovered from."

"Safe and effective? Don't do science. Don't ask a question. Destroy the careers of those who do ask a question (pointing to Dr Robert Malone) that are only in it for humanity?"

Valid questions to ask yourself.

You cannot make a good decision if you don't have the information, so I would question any data they brought forth, I'm happy to review it, and they can review my data. If they want to go to GlobalCovidSummit.org they can find countless studies as to why these shots are not for the children. It's the hill I'll die on with my friend (pointing to Dr Malone), because this is about a generation that should not be harmed, for something that they do not need.

