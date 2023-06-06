06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Ryan Matta(GETTR:@ryanmatta), host of Matta of Fact, says that Miles Guo is being persecuted for a crime he didn’t commit. There's not a single person on this earth or in America that could help us take down the CCP more. And he can do more damage to the deep state and the CCP than anybody. He can save more lives, he could shut down the fentanyl trade. And we need to get this man free. So whatever we have to do to fight for it, it's worth it. #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Matta of Fact主持人瑞安·马塔(GETTR:@ryanmatta)：郭文贵先生因莫须有的罪名受到迫害。在这个世界，在美国没有任何一个人可以比郭文贵能帮助我们更快推翻中共。他对深层政府和中共造成的伤害比任何人都大，他可以拯救更多人，他可以停止芬太尼交易。我们需要释放郭文贵，为此，做任何事都是值得的。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平