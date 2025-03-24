BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1035 Department of true education





VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 12:25 When you are divided you get conquered.





SYNOPSIS: Luk 18:17 Yes! I tell you that whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God like a little child will not enter it at all!" What does YESHUA mean by this? “Become like a little child?” What does this have to do with our lives today? Do I need to start crying and doing nothing for ourself? Does this have anything to do with the court system? How does this apply to Mat. 24? What happens to the next generation if it is not taught correctly?





VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 12:25 when you are divided you get conquered. Luke 18:15-17 what did YESHUA mean by this. Proverbs 22:6 training starts when. Sh’mot (Ex) 18:19-23 teach these adults how to live. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:18-20 teaching them to obey. D’varim (Deut) 4:1-9 how does a nation go from the top to the bottom. D’varim (Deut) 4:1-9 how does a nation go from the top to the bottom. Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:4-12 don’t get fooled again.





www.BGMCTV.org



