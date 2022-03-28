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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/28/22 The Truth About Nutrition
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/28/22 The Truth About Nutrition
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Monday, March 28, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today talking about his new book "The Truth About Nutrition". Also talking about how to avoid diseases. Contending that there are no autoimmune diseases. That most chronic conditions are due to nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of cruciferous vegetables. Finding that a compound in cruciferous vegetables that this compound helped control bad bacteria in the gut. Recommending people could improve their intestinal immune function by eating cruciferous vegetables.
Callers

Rose's sister is experiencing peripheral neuropathies in her hands and feet.

Sumatee has several health challenges including type 2 diabets, high blood pressure, blocked coronary arteries and is recovering from a stroke.

Julia asks once opened how long do the liquid products last before going bad.

Elaine's cousin has been diagnosed with a lower lumbar fracture.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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