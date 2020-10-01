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Fox News Cry Baby John Roberts
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21 views • October 01, 2020
Cry Baby John Roberts is a Gate keeper and fake news just like all the rest. He whines like a feminist bitch and can't take the heat! Oh and he knows the China Virus is a Hoax!
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