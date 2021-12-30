BOOM!! Let's Go Brandon Coin is Lead Sponsor for Brandon Brown NASCAR Driver Who Sparked Let's Go Brandon !!

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown partners with LGBCoin amid chant craze. Just three days after the press stated he was having trouble finding sponsors.... THIS HAPPENED!



NASCAR driver Brandon Brown will have a new primary sponsor for the 2022 season.

Brown will drive the red, white and blue car as LGBCoin looks to promote "positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream. LGB also stands for the "Let’s Go Brandon" chant, which had been classified as anti-Biden earlier this year.



After winning his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega in October, fans could be heard chanting "F--- Joe Biden" in the background during a televised interview, but NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast told the audience they were saying "Let's go, Brandon." Many Biden critics and Trump supporters later adopted "Let's go, Brandon" as their rallying cry, which caused much consternation for the 28-year-old Brown, who was concerned about how it could affect his racing and sponsorships.



LGBCoin said in a press release it hoped that when fans chant "Let’s go, Brandon" they will "think and feel" some kind of patriotism.



"We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season," LGBCoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management James Koutoulas said in a news release. "Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.

Brown partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).