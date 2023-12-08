Between the Earth and the Moon (FULL ALBUM - Repost)

My first album, remastered in A432hz, with visuals captured from the Milkdrop for Winamp plug-in.





Available on iTunes, Spotify and many other digital download services, Between the Earth and the Moon, a collection of virtual orchestra and electronic instrumentals, was released in the spring of 2000 on the MP3 dot Com music site under my previous brand "Scudiero", which was one of the first to offer musicians the opportunity to share their recordings with the world.





Track #6 "The Chalice and the Blade" made it to #24 on their global new age charts.





The audio was remastered in A432hz exclusively for this video.