A shabby, non reflexive shelter, waiting her own end ′′ in desperation that was all Bonno's life h

a shabby, non-reflexive shelter, waiting her own end ′′ in desperation...

that was how i found Bonno baby

There was no strength in his body, no cries, only the sound of his heart beating in the rhythm of fear.

Bonno was really pure and innocent in that world full of injustice.

He was in dire need of help and I would try to get him to the hospital as quickly as possible





day 6:

Unfortunately, Bonno suffered from a disease that is NOT regenerative.

In addition, he had severe chronic kidney disease and it would follow him for the rest of his life.

I had a long conversation with the doctor and ... we decided to continue the match. .

He then needed to be hospitalized and continued to receive intravenous injections.





3

day 13:

Bonno started a super nutritious diet. He needed to eat right and drink lots of water.

I spent the whole afternoon cooking for him.

he was taken out of the hospital bed to relax his body. That would help, wouldn't it?

Every minute that went by, that guy and I were always trying non-stop to find the sunshine.









day 21:

New exams, new appointments and possibly new treatments during Bonno's treatment

Starting tomorrow until 5 days from then, a blood transfusion may occur.

but he did connect with the vets and that was a very good sign.





day 24:

at midnight saturation started to drop again and Bonno's breathing became more difficult

After the introduction of the high-flow device, the animal showed a slight clinical improvement

he was still apathetic, his limbs and face were swollen in severe form, did not want to eat

With that limb edema, it was difficult for the vein to access and maintain access to the drug and to leave it in the serum.





day 30:

Bonno really wanted to live. that was shown by the fact that he got up and walked.

As long as he wanted to live...I would fight for him.

he had retained fluids, controlled breathing and is no longer vomiting

Poor Bonno would have two more albumin infusions the day after.





day 42:

Coukd you feel the boundless happiness on Bonno's face at that moment?

Finally all difficulties had passed, anemia had been neutralized.

And soon he would be provided with the vaccine.

Seeing how he celebrated after his hospital stay made everyone feel so relieved.

when our hand was outstretched, his life was lit up once more.

After receiving everyone's help, Bonno became a completely different person

only gratitude and never betrayal.

