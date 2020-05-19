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DEMOCRATS ARE NOT AMERICAN HEROES BUT PRES. TRUMP IS!
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15 views • May 19, 2020
The Democrats have arrogantly titled their CCP Virus relief Package “The Heroes Act.” But they are not American heroes, and we are going to talk about that tonight.
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