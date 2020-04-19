© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Rashid Buttar DESTROYS the NWO CoVid19 Conspiracy with Truth
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
294 views • April 19, 2020
Dr Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYHJcMbz8
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
Premiered Apr 16, 2020 The Next News Network
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
In this Interview DR. Buttar Exposes
- The NWO Agenda to Kill(depopulate) the World and Track and
Control People - Including the Surveillance State and Death Camps.
- The First Gulf War False Flag where Oil fields set on Fire by USA.
- The Vaccines will cause the Majority of New Deaths, that will
be used as reason for even more vaccines and Surveillance Tracking System.
- Real Treatments that Work are being Resisted by Gauci/Media to Increase deaths
and people are being classified as CoVid19 Deaths in large Numbers that are not.
- Window to resist the Tyranny closing fast under censorship and Medical Martial Law.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYHJcMbz8
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
Premiered Apr 16, 2020 The Next News Network
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
In this Interview DR. Buttar Exposes
- The NWO Agenda to Kill(depopulate) the World and Track and
Control People - Including the Surveillance State and Death Camps.
- The First Gulf War False Flag where Oil fields set on Fire by USA.
- The Vaccines will cause the Majority of New Deaths, that will
be used as reason for even more vaccines and Surveillance Tracking System.
- Real Treatments that Work are being Resisted by Gauci/Media to Increase deaths
and people are being classified as CoVid19 Deaths in large Numbers that are not.
- Window to resist the Tyranny closing fast under censorship and Medical Martial Law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.