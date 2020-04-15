The Biggest Mystery of the World Explained: God's Paradise

What have we as humans done with the earth? Are we handling this gift from God with the respect and responsibility it deserves? Of course not. We are polluting it to the point of destruction. We are letting our fellow people starve. We are constantly at war with each other. Sadly if (or should I say when) this planet does get polluted to destruction, there will be hell to pay for all of us who contributed to it. And why, do we do these things? It's all for the love of money and the addiction to selfishness. Are you ready to break the cycle and break out of the system???