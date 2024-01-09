Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 9, 2023 - German farmers PROTEST nationwide as government declares WAR on food, farms and populations

- Arctic blast emergency and its potential impact on temperature. (0:12)

- AI transcription, hotel explosion, and economic collapse in Germany. (6:42)

- German farmers' protest against austerity measures and diesel subsidies. (10:49)

- Ukraine war, draft, and gold backs. (25:48)

- Elon Musk's drug use and media scrutiny. (31:03)

- Israeli military censorship, tunnels under NYC synagogues, and depopulation agendas. (35:43)

- Immigration and politics in Texas. (48:23)

- Military operations and foreign internal defense. (50:48)

- Economic and political issues in the US. (59:37)

- Knives and their features. (1:02:39)

- Texas' resilience and potential for independence in face of economic collapse. (1:10:13)

- Immigration and border security. (1:17:21)

- Healthy meals for travel and work. (1:24:01)

- Military gear and supplies with a retired colonel. (1:29:49)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





