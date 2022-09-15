https://gnews.org/post/p1kzl552e
9/13/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: After the Russia-Ukraine war ends and Russia disintegrates, the U.S. and the West will fully concentrate on fighting against the CCP in Hong Kong in the financial war, and confronting the CCP in hot wars in the East China Sea and Taiwan
