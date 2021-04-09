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The History of Depopulation: Viral Caller Weighs Out Depopulation Plan
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271 views • April 09, 2021
A caller reminds us of the sheer amount of reports and content Infowars already have created to illustrate the evil that is the effort to usher in a eugenics movement.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607098e37dc7fe13e40f4e87
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607098e37dc7fe13e40f4e87
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