We are witnessing the greatest organized crime in history, says John Leake with Peter McCullough, MD

This is part of the trailer for their book "The Courage to Face COVID-19". The full trailer is posted on Peter McCullough, MD's Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/v1yvypy-courage-to-face-covid-19-true-story-book-trailer.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.