Tom Renz | A Patriot Politician

Today we have two special guests joining us, Ohio State Rep Jennifer Gross and Stephanie Stock of Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom (OAMF). These two women are true patriots and great friends of mine. Please support their work and help us share the facts on Ohio HB73. #Patriots #HB73 #MedicalFreedom #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.