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Νεκρή η νοσοκόμα που έκανε το εμβόλιο... 💥 Το αρχείο θανάτου της..
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663 views • December 23, 2020
"Το αρχείο τού θανάτου της : https://www.searchquarry.com/namesear...
ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΤΟ ΔΙΕΓΡΑΨΑΝ ΤΟ ΑΡΧΕΙΟ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΓΝΩΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΟΤΙ ΑΝΑΓΡΑΦΕΤΑΙ ΕΚΕΙ ΩΣ ΝΕΚΡΗ, ΤΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΠΟΥ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΔΩΣΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΑΡΧΙΚΟ ΛΙΝΚ ΝΑ ΜΠΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΑΛΛΗ ΣΤΙΓΜΗ: https://www.searchquarry.com/namesear... "
Fotis Vakakis
ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΤΟ ΔΙΕΓΡΑΨΑΝ ΤΟ ΑΡΧΕΙΟ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΓΝΩΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΟΤΙ ΑΝΑΓΡΑΦΕΤΑΙ ΕΚΕΙ ΩΣ ΝΕΚΡΗ, ΤΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΠΟΥ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΔΩΣΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΑΡΧΙΚΟ ΛΙΝΚ ΝΑ ΜΠΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΑΛΛΗ ΣΤΙΓΜΗ: https://www.searchquarry.com/namesear... "
Fotis Vakakis
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